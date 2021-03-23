‘PPP will accept PDM decision on Senate opposition leader’

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the decision about the Senate opposition leader has been made by the PDM and the PPP will accept it.

The PML-N leader said this while speaking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday. The PDM meeting decided that the Senate opposition leader would be from the PML-N, he said.

Iqbal urged both PPP and PML-N members to refrain from personal attacks. He once again advised the PPP to resign en masse from the assemblies to topple the government.

Earlier this month, the opposition alliance failed to have its candidate elected as the Senate chairman despite majority in the house.

Differences among opposition parties became evident after the PPP declined to resign en masse from the assemblies.

It led to the cancellation of a long march on Islamabad, which was scheduled to start on March 26.

The PPP and PML-N leadership have since launched veiled attacks on each other.