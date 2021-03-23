Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

‘PPP will accept PDM decision on Senate opposition leader’

Ahsan Iqbal advises opposition leaders to refrain from personal attacks

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘PPP will accept PDM decision on Senate opposition leader’

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the decision about the Senate opposition leader has been made by the PDM and the PPP will accept it.

The PML-N leader said this while speaking to the media in Lahore on Tuesday. The PDM meeting decided that the Senate opposition leader would be from the PML-N, he said.

Iqbal urged both PPP and PML-N members to refrain from personal attacks. He once again advised the PPP to resign en masse from the assemblies to topple the government.

Earlier this month, the opposition alliance failed to have its candidate elected as the Senate chairman despite majority in the house.

Differences among opposition parties became evident after the PPP declined to resign en masse from the assemblies.

It led to the cancellation of a long march on Islamabad, which was scheduled to start on March 26.

The PPP and PML-N leadership have since launched veiled attacks on each other.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL Pakistan PDM PML-N PPP senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.