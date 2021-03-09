Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PPP urges MQM-P to support Gillani in Senate chairman’s election

Amir Khan says will discuss the proposal within the party

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

The PPP has urged the MQM-P to support Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate chairman’s election on March 12.

Our friends from the PPP have requested our support for their candidate in the Senate chairman’s election, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters with Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah.

The MQM-P leader said he told the PPP that they can’t take a decision without discussing it in the party’s coordination committee meeting. They will inform the PPP of their decision in the next few days, Khan added.

Shah said the PPP delegation came to the MQM-P office on the instruction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

We have made a “strong case” in front of MQM-P leaders and we hope they will support Gillani in the election, he said.

The election for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.

The PDM has nominated Gillani as its candidate for the Senate chairman. The ruling PTI and its allies are backing Sadiq Sanjrani.

The MQM-P has five seats in the upper house of parliament. It is an ally of the PTI.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.

 
MQM
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
senate of Pakistan, senate election 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.