PPP urges MQM-P to support Gillani in Senate chairman’s election

Amir Khan says will discuss the proposal within the party

The PPP has urged the MQM-P to support Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate chairman’s election on March 12.

Our friends from the PPP have requested our support for their candidate in the Senate chairman’s election, MQM-P leader Amir Khan said Tuesday. He was speaking to reporters with Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah.

The MQM-P leader said he told the PPP that they can’t take a decision without discussing it in the party’s coordination committee meeting. They will inform the PPP of their decision in the next few days, Khan added.

Shah said the PPP delegation came to the MQM-P office on the instruction of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

We have made a “strong case” in front of MQM-P leaders and we hope they will support Gillani in the election, he said.

The election for the posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.

The PDM has nominated Gillani as its candidate for the Senate chairman. The ruling PTI and its allies are backing Sadiq Sanjrani.

The MQM-P has five seats in the upper house of parliament. It is an ally of the PTI.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.