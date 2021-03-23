Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PPP, PML-N lobby for their candidates for Senate opposition leader

PML-N says it has 26 votes, PPP claims 25

Posted: Mar 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PPP, PML-N lobby for their candidates for Senate opposition leader

Photo: PML-N Official/Twitter

The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have sped up their efforts for the Senate opposition leader’s election.

Both parties have been lobbying for their candidates. The PML-N has 17 seats in the Senate.

The Nawaz league claims to have the support of five senators of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, and two each from the National Party and the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

This way it would have the support of 26 members in the Senate.

The PPP has 21 seats in the Senate. It says it is backed by two senators each from the Balochistan National Party-Mengal and the Awami National Party.

This brings the number of senators supporting the PPP to 25.

