PPP meeting to discuss lawmaker resignations on April 4

All other PDM parties are in favour of the option

Posted: Mar 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PPP meeting to discuss lawmaker resignations on April 4

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Online

The Pakistan Peoples Party will discuss the matter of lawmaker resignations at its central executive committee meeting on April 4.

The party will deliberate on the option of resigning en masse from the assemblies as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s strategy.

All opposition parties under the PDM’s umbrella have been in favour of collective resignations, but the PPP has been reluctant to do so.

On March 16, it sought time to discuss the matter with its central executive committee.

The opposition alliance announced that it was delaying its long march to Islamabad and it would wait for the PPP’s decision.

The long march was scheduled to begin on March 26.

