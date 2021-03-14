Sunday, March 14, 2021  | 29 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PPP forms four-member team to challenge Sanjrani’s Senate victory

It will file a petition in the IHC on Tuesday or Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PPP forms four-member team to challenge Sanjrani’s Senate victory
Listen to the story
The PPP has formed a four-member team to challenge the Senate chairman’s election, the party confirmed Sunday. The party’s legal team, comprising Raza Rabbani, Farooq Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Latif Khosa, will challenge the presiding officer’s decision to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes in the Senate chairman’s election in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday or Wednesday. On March 12, Sadiq Sanjrani became the Senate chairman for the second time after defeating PPP’s Gillani by six votes. Sanjrani got 48 votes in the election, while Gillani ended up receiving 42 votes. According to Presiding Officer Muzaffar Hussain Shah, seven votes polled for Gillani were rejected. The PPP and other the PDM parties objected to the rejection of seven votes and announced that they will challenge the presiding officer’s decision in the high court.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The PPP has formed a four-member team to challenge the Senate chairman’s election, the party confirmed Sunday.

The party’s legal team, comprising Raza Rabbani, Farooq Naek, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Latif Khosa, will challenge the presiding officer’s decision to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes in the Senate chairman’s election in the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On March 12, Sadiq Sanjrani became the Senate chairman for the second time after defeating PPP’s Gillani by six votes.

Sanjrani got 48 votes in the election, while Gillani ended up receiving 42 votes. According to Presiding Officer Muzaffar Hussain Shah, seven votes polled for Gillani were rejected.

The PPP and other the PDM parties objected to the rejection of seven votes and announced that they will challenge the presiding officer’s decision in the high court.

 
PPP Sadiq Sanjrani
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Sadiq Sanjrani Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani party, PPP
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.