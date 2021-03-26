Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
PPP cancels Rawalpindi rally scheduled for April 4

Decision taken due to rising coronavirus metrics

PPP cancels Rawalpindi rally scheduled for April 4

The Pakistan Peoples Party has called off its rally in Rawalpindi on April 4. The decision was taken after the Sindh Health Department wrote a letter to chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday. It read that the infection rate of the novel coronavirus in Ralwapindi was 17% while that in Sindh was 2%. ICU wards in Lahore are 95% full and the positivity rate in Faisalabad is 20%. "If a PPP rally is held in Rawalpindi, the coronavirus infection rate can increase in Sindh as well," the letter stated and advised Bilawal to cancel it. The political party had organised a rally in the city on the death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau postponed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's appearance in Lahore in view of the precautionary measures taken by the NCOC to control the third wave of the deadly virus. According to statistics on Friday, Pakistan reported over 4,300 cases in the last 24 hours, while 62 people died from the virus.
