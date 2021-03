Incident took place in Karachi’s Defence

Two suspected robbers were arrested in Karachi over robbing a delivery boy.

The incident took place on Wednesday in

Defence Phase I.

The CCTV footage shows the robbers stopping

their motorcycle in front of the delivery boy and advancing towards him.

Police then arrived at the scene and

arrested the suspects.

They have been booked on charges of

robbery and possession of illegal arms.