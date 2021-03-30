Police arrest fake cop in Karachi

The police in Karachi arrested on Tuesday a fake cop and seized a fake service card, weapon and a motorcycle from him.The arrest was made after a video went viral on social media in which a police officer was seen snatching a motorcycle from a man in the city.In the video, the man introduced himself as a police officer. He had a weapon and a white-colored motorbike, which is often used by police personnel.The video showed him fleeing the scene after residents tried to catch him.The suspect was identified as Kamran Ali, according to a Karachi police spokesperson.He was caught with the help of the viral video.