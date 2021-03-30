Police arrest fake cop in Karachi

He was arrested with the help of a viral video

The arrest was made after a video went viral on social media in which a police officer was seen snatching a motorcycle from a man in the city.

In the video, the man introduced himself as a police officer. He had a weapon and a white-colored motorbike, which is often used by police personnel.

The video showed him fleeing the scene after residents tried to catch him.

The suspect was identified as Kamran Ali, according to a Karachi police spokesperson.

He was caught with the help of the viral video.