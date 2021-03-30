PML-N’s Miftah Ismail distributes candies while electioneering in NA-249 Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Imran Khan gave a lollypop to the people of Pakistan and he did no work,” Ismail told SAMAA TV’s Kiran Naz Tuesday. “It’s my ancestral business, my father and grandfather had companies [of candies and biscuits].”

The by-election in the constituency is scheduled for April 29. The National Assembly seat fell vacant after PTI’s Faisal Vawda resigned following his election as a senator.

The PML-N candidate said he was giving “sweet toffees” to children because he does business and pays his taxes.

He is the chairman of Ismail Industries Limited, which manufactures a wide range of confectionery items under the names of CandyLand, Bisconni and SnackCity.

Ismail told SAMAA TV that he was also visiting shops during the campaign to see if the products of his company were available.

“Our [distribution] is very satisfactory,” the PML-N candidate said. “Our distribution system is better than K-electric.”

Ismail said he would fix the area’s water and road issues if he was elected to the National Assembly.

“Faisal Vawda did nothing here in three years,” he said. “There are 55% people who don’t have access to drinking water.”

He said he would use all his abilities to resolve the problems in the constituency, without making any excuses.