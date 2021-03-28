PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz gets tested for coronavirus

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz got tested for coronavirus on Sunday after her health deteriorated.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the leader reported a high fever and throat ache after which doctors advised her complete bed rest.

“The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing,” she said. Following this, Maryam’s political activities for the next four days have been canceled.

On March 25, the National Accountability Bureau postponed Maryam’s hearing over coronavirus concerns.

The decision to postpone her appearance was taken keeping in view the “public interest” and the National Command and Operation Centre’s instructions, NAB said in a statement.

Maryam was summoned to the NAB office in a land possession case on March 26. The PML-N vice-president secured pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on March 24.