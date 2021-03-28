Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz gets tested for coronavirus

She has cancelled all political activities for four days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz gets tested for coronavirus

Photo: File

Listen to the story
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz got tested for coronavirus on Sunday after her health deteriorated. According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the leader reported a high fever and throat ache after which doctors advised her complete bed rest. "The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing," she said. Following this, Maryam's political activities for the next four days have been canceled. On March 25, the National Accountability Bureau postponed Maryam's hearing over coronavirus concerns. The decision to postpone her appearance was taken keeping in view the “public interest” and the National Command and Operation Centre’s instructions, NAB said in a statement. Maryam was summoned to the NAB office in a land possession case on March 26. The PML-N vice-president secured pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on March 24.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz got tested for coronavirus on Sunday after her health deteriorated.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the leader reported a high fever and throat ache after which doctors advised her complete bed rest.

“The vice president has been unwell for a while now but she still went to the Lahore High Court for her hearing,” she said. Following this, Maryam’s political activities for the next four days have been canceled.

On March 25, the National Accountability Bureau postponed Maryam’s hearing over coronavirus concerns.

The decision to postpone her appearance was taken keeping in view the “public interest” and the National Command and Operation Centre’s instructions, NAB said in a statement.

Maryam was summoned to the NAB office in a land possession case on March 26. The PML-N vice-president secured pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on March 24.

 
Coronavirus Covid News maryam nawaz
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
maryam nawaz, NAB hearing, lahore high court, coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.