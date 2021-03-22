PML-N’s Javed Latif gets interim bail in controversial remarks case

A Lahore sessions court granted on Monday interim bail to PML-N leader Javed Latif in the controversial remarks case.

The PML-N leader is facing the case because of his controversial remarks against the government and state institutions.

Latif and his lawyer appeared before the judge on Monday. The court approved his request for bail till March 30 against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

It asked the accused to become a part of the investigation and sought a report from the police at the next hearing.

Latif has also been granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in a case against him for rioting during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB.