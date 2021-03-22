Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N’s Javed Latif gets interim bail in controversial remarks case

He has been granted bail till March 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PML-N’s Javed Latif gets interim bail in controversial remarks case

Photo: File

A Lahore sessions court granted on Monday interim bail to PML-N leader Javed Latif in the controversial remarks case.

The PML-N leader is facing the case because of his controversial remarks against the government and state institutions.

Latif and his lawyer appeared before the judge on Monday. The court approved his request for bail till March 30 against Rs100,000 surety bonds.

Related: Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam, says Latif

It asked the accused to become a part of the investigation and sought a report from the police at the next hearing.

Latif has also been granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in a case against him for rioting during Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before NAB.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Javed Latif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.