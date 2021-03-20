Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N’s Javed Latif booked on charges of ‘criminal conspiracy’

Complaint includes sections of PECA

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N’s Javed Latif booked on charges of ‘criminal conspiracy’

Photo: File

Listen to the story
An FIR including sections on criminal conspiracy and intimidation has been registered against PML-N leader Javed Latif. The complaint was filed by a resident of Lahore's Township, identified as Muhammad Jameel Saleem, at the area's police station on March 20 at 8am. "On March 12 at 10pm, Latif came on SAMAA TV show Newsbeat and spoke against the state institutions and tried to harbour the crimes committed by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz," the FIR read. “It is the matter of a leader’s life,” the politician told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place." If something happens to the PML-N vice-president, we will not chant the Pakistan Khappay slogan, he continued. The complainant said that Latif's statements sowed the seeds of hatred between PPP and PML-N workers. "The MNA has violated the national and constitutional laws by passing these statements against the state and government insitutions." The politician has been charged under sections 120B [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups], 505(1)B [Statements conducing to public mischief], and 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 are included in the FIR as well. PTI reacts to Latif's statements Latif’s statement drew criticism from the ruling PTI. PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill said the PML-N MNA should withdraw his statement. Gill, who expressed wishes for Maryam and Nawaz’s life, said that Latif shouldn’t have issued such a statement. PTI leader Usman Dar said he expected Latif to retract his statement. Such statements are issued to gain proximity with the leadership, he said."We may belong to any party but our loyalties must be with Pakistan," Dar said. "I still hope that Mian Javed Latif would apologise for his remarks."
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
