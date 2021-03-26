Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
‘PML-N to discuss Senate opposition leader appointment in PDM meeting’

Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
‘PML-N to discuss Senate opposition leader appointment in PDM meeting’

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The PML-N will raise the issue of Yousuf Raza Gillani’s appointment as the Senate opposition leader in the PDM meeting, party leader Azma Bukhari said Friday.

Bukhari said this on SAMAA TV’s show News Beat Friday night. It was decided that the Senate opposition leader would be from the PML-N, she said.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Secretariat issued the notification of Gillani’s appointment. “The Chairman Senate has been pleased to declare Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, as leader of the opposition in the Senate, with effect from 26th March, 2021,” it said.

The PPP had informed the secretariat that Gillani had secured the support of 30 senators for his nomination. Senator Sherry Rehman said the number includes PPP’s 21 senators, 2 from ANP, one from Jamaat-e-Islami, two FATA members, and four senators from the independent group created by Senator Dilawar Khan.

“Gillani becoming the opposition leader in the Senate troubled [us],” Bukhari said on the show.

She said her party would raise the issue in the next PDM meeting.

Azma Bukhari PDM PML-N senate YOUSUF RAZA GILLANI
 
