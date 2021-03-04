PML-N ticket worked its magic in Senate election: Maryam Nawaz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Several PTI ministers claimed on Wednesday that opposition parties used money to buy votes for Gillani. The PDM candidate defeated the ruling party’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes to win the Islamabad Senate seat.

“Money didn’t work but PML-N’s tickets did,” Maryam said, responding to the accusations at a party convention in Islamabad.

“You used to say that his (Nawaz’s) politics has ended [but] today people voted for PML-N and PDM’s candidate in the Senate after promise of a PML-N ticket.”

After the Senate upset, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take a vote of confidence from the parliament on Saturday. The move is aimed at proving his majority in the parliament.

Maryam told workers that she was grateful to them for being disciplined and voting for Gillani in the Senate election.

She spoke of her father’s explosive speech in Gujranwala last year, saying it changed the political landscape of Pakistan.

“If there is one man who deserves credit for changing Pakistan’s political landscape, his name is Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam said.

“Remember when Nawaz Sharif delivered a speech in Gujranwala, many of our party workers were stunned and kept looking at each other. They didn’t understand what Mian sahib said,” she said.

“But remember, had Mian sahib not shown courage and held the flag high, there would have been no one to raise the slogan of democracy and vote ko izzat do.”

In his 2020 Gujranwala speech, Nawaz had blamed Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Faiz Hameed for bringing PM Khan to power.

“They have been playing this game for the last 73 years because no one has ever named them and no one has ever put a hurdle in their way,” Maryam said.

The PML-N leader said Nawaz relied on people’s power and he won. Imran Khan lost because he relied on “one page”, Maryam said, referring to PM Khan’s cordial ties with the military leadership.

“You can’t even win a Senate seat on your own,” Maryam told the premier.