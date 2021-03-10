Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N senators too will vote for Sanjrani: minister

Says he will become the chairman for the second time

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
PTI’s candidate Sadiq Sanjrani will emerge victorious in the Senate chairman’s election on March 12, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said Wednesday.

The votes of PML-N senators will go to Sanjrani as well, he claimed.

Sanjrani, a member of the Balcohistan Awami Party, will be facing Yousaf Raza Gillani in the election. Gillani defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by five votes.

After the March 3 election, opposition parties have 53 members in the Senate, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.

The PTI challenged Gillani’s victory in the ECP, saying his son tried to buy votes of the ruling party before the March 3 election.

The ECP issued on Wednesday a notice to Gillani, asking him to submit his reply in the case by March 22. But the commission rejected the request to withhold the notification of his victory in the Senate election.

The interior minister said the ECP’s decision was not a “setback” for the government.

“Had he been disqualified now, we would have been facing an awkward situation,” Rasheed said.

 
