PML-N, PPP have been estranged for ever: Sheikh Rasheed

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that the PML-N and PPP had been estranged for ever.

Rasheed, who was speaking to SAMAA TV, said new political groups were going to be formed now.

He was referring to the fallout from the PPP-PML-N row over Yousuf Raza Gillani’s appointment as the Senate opposition leader.

On Friday, the Senate Secretariat issued the notification of Gillani’s appointment. “The Chairman Senate has been pleased to declare Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, as leader of the opposition in the Senate, with effect from 26th March, 2021,” it said.

Related: Bilawal didn’t expect ‘PML-N to react like PM Imran Khan’

The PPP had informed the secretariat that Gillani had secured the support of 30 senators for his nomination. Senator Sherry Rehman said the number includes PPP’s 21 senators, 2 from ANP, one from Jamaat-e-Islami, two FATA members, and four senators from the independent group created by Senator Dilawar Khan.

The PDM, an alliance of opposition parties including the PML-N and PPP, had decided that the opposition leader would be from the Nawaz-league.

The PML-N has since been increasingly critical of the PPP, with party vice-president Maryam Nawaz saying that “the lines have been drawn now”.

Rasheed, however, said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman suffered the biggest blow.

“No one even cared about his five votes,” he added.

