PML-N candidate may become the next Senate opposition leader

PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar has reportedly secured enough votes to become the next Senate opposition leader.

Sources say that Tarar has the support of 26 senators. Their breakdown is as follows:

17 PML-N senators

5 JUI senators

2 National Party senators

1 Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party senator

2 BNP senators

The PPP candidate, on the other hand, has the support of its 21 senators along with ANP senators. The party does not have the support of the majority.

This can prove to be another defeat for PPP whose candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani lost the Senate chairman election to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.