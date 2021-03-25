Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PML-N candidate may become the next Senate opposition leader

Azam Nazeer Tarar has the support of 26 opposition senators

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PML-N candidate may become the next Senate opposition leader

PML-N’s Azam Nazeer Tarar has reportedly secured enough votes to become the next Senate opposition leader.

Sources say that Tarar has the support of 26 senators. Their breakdown is as follows:

  • 17 PML-N senators
  • 5 JUI senators
  • 2 National Party senators
  • 1 Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party senator
  • 2 BNP senators

The PPP candidate, on the other hand, has the support of its 21 senators along with ANP senators. The party does not have the support of the majority.

This can prove to be another defeat for PPP whose candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani lost the Senate chairman election to PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani.

FaceBook WhatsApp
senate opposition leader
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.