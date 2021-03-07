PML-N calls meeting to discuss PDM’s long march

Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Posted: Mar 7, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Mar 7, 2021
The PML-N has called an important meeting to discuss the action plan of the Pakistan Democratic Movement after Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence. Party vice-president Maryam Nawaz along with leaders Maryam Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reached the PML-N office in Chak Shehzad on Sunday. PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz will attend the meeting via video link. The meeting will discuss PDM's plan for the long march which is expected to begin on March 26. Opposition's plan to topple the government and the outcome of Senate elections will be discussed as well. On the other hand, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called a PDM meeting in Islamabad's Sindh House at 2pm on Monday. All opposition leaders are expected to attend it.
