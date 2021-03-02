PML-N announces anti-government protests across Punjab

The PML-N has announced anti-government protests across Punjab before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march on March 26.

The decision was taken to give the government a “tough time”. The opposition party said the protests will be their strategy to oust the PTI government.

According to reports, here’s a rough schedule of the protests.

March 3: Mianwali

March 5: Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi city, Attock

March 6: Gujrat and Chakwal

March 7: Sialkot, Lodhran and Narowal

March 11: Pakpattan

March 12: Vehari

March 13: Khanewal, Attock, and Rawalpindi

March 15: Dera Ghazi Khan

March 17: Rahim Yar Khan

March 20: Rahim Yar Khan and Attock

According to the PML-N spokesperson, the dates for protests in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Layyah, and Rajanpur have not been finalised yet.

The party leadership will, however, reveal the final schedule of protests soon.