PML-N announces anti-government protests across Punjab

Protests to give PTI government a 'tough time'
The PML-N has announced anti-government protests across Punjab before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march on March 26.
The decision was taken to give the government a “tough time”. The opposition party said the protests will be their strategy to oust the PTI government.
According to reports, here’s a rough schedule of the protests.
March 3: Mianwali
March 5: Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi city, Attock
March 6: Gujrat and Chakwal
March 7: Sialkot, Lodhran and Narowal
March 11: Pakpattan
March 12: Vehari
March 13: Khanewal, Attock, and Rawalpindi
March 15: Dera Ghazi Khan
March 17: Rahim Yar Khan
March 20: Rahim Yar Khan and Attock
According to the PML-N spokesperson, the dates for protests in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Layyah, and Rajanpur have not been finalised yet.
The party leadership will, however, reveal the final schedule of protests soon.