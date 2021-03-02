Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N announces anti-government protests across Punjab

Protests to give PTI government a 'tough time'

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
PML-N announces anti-government protests across Punjab

Photo: Twitter

Listen
The PML-N has announced anti-government protests across Punjab before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march on March 26. The decision was taken to give the government a "tough time". The opposition party said the protests will be their strategy to oust the PTI government. According to reports, here's a rough schedule of the protests. March 3: Mianwali March 5: Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi city, Attock March 6: Gujrat and Chakwal March 7: Sialkot, Lodhran and Narowal March 11: Pakpattan March 12: Vehari March 13: Khanewal, Attock, and RawalpindiMarch 15: Dera Ghazi Khan March 17: Rahim Yar KhanMarch 20: Rahim Yar Khan and Attock According to the PML-N spokesperson, the dates for protests in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Layyah, and Rajanpur have not been finalised yet. The party leadership will, however, reveal the final schedule of protests soon.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PML-N protest Punjab

The PML-N has announced anti-government protests across Punjab before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march on March 26.

The decision was taken to give the government a “tough time”. The opposition party said the protests will be their strategy to oust the PTI government.

According to reports, here’s a rough schedule of the protests.

March 3: Mianwali
March 5: Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi city, Attock
March 6: Gujrat and Chakwal
March 7: Sialkot, Lodhran and Narowal
March 11: Pakpattan
March 12: Vehari
March 13: Khanewal, Attock, and Rawalpindi
March 15: Dera Ghazi Khan
March 17: Rahim Yar Khan
March 20: Rahim Yar Khan and Attock

According to the PML-N spokesperson, the dates for protests in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Layyah, and Rajanpur have not been finalised yet.

The party leadership will, however, reveal the final schedule of protests soon.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PML-N protests, PML-N in punjab, Punjab protests, Pakistan democratic movement, long march
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.