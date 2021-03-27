PM should be imprisoned for negligence in petrol crises: Aurangzeb

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for the imprisonment of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the petroleum crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes. The special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Aurangzeb, while talking to the media on Saturday, said the premier’s aide was removed due to embezzlement. “Babar was removed from his position for stealing Rs122 billion,” the PML-N leader said. “The prime minister and his adviser should both be sent to jail.”

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the prime minister formed a commission for loans soon after coming into power. She added that the government took Rs14,000 billion at the start of its tenure.

She claimed that the Sugar Inquiry Commission report “has been buried” by the government. “The names of those involved in the scandal was clearly mentioned in the report. The ruling party is telling lies,” she added.

Aurangzeb claimed that not a single question was asked from PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the report. She also said that it called for the imprisonment of Jahangir Tareen and Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bakhtiar over the flour and sugar crisis,” she said.