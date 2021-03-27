Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM should be imprisoned for negligence in petrol crises: Aurangzeb

Claims he stole from the people

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
PM should be imprisoned for negligence in petrol crises: Aurangzeb

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Listen to the story
PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for the imprisonment of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the petroleum crisis in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes. The special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in the investigation. Aurangzeb, while talking to the media on Saturday, said the premier’s aide was removed due to embezzlement. “Babar was removed from his position for stealing Rs122 billion,” the PML-N leader said. “The prime minister and his adviser should both be sent to jail.” The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the prime minister formed a commission for loans soon after coming into power. She added that the government took Rs14,000 billion at the start of its tenure. She claimed that the Sugar Inquiry Commission report “has been buried” by the government. “The names of those involved in the scandal was clearly mentioned in the report. The ruling party is telling lies,” she added. Aurangzeb claimed that not a single question was asked from PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the report. She also said that it called for the imprisonment of Jahangir Tareen and Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bakhtiar over the flour and sugar crisis,” she said.
FaceBook WhatsApp

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for the imprisonment of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the petroleum crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday had instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes. The special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in the investigation.

Aurangzeb, while talking to the media on Saturday, said the premier’s aide was removed due to embezzlement. “Babar was removed from his position for stealing Rs122 billion,” the PML-N leader said. “The prime minister and his adviser should both be sent to jail.”

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the prime minister formed a commission for loans soon after coming into power. She added that the government took Rs14,000 billion at the start of its tenure.

She claimed that the Sugar Inquiry Commission report “has been buried” by the government. “The names of those involved in the scandal was clearly mentioned in the report. The ruling party is telling lies,” she added.

Aurangzeb claimed that not a single question was asked from PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in the report. She also said that it called for the imprisonment of Jahangir Tareen and Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bakhtiar over the flour and sugar crisis,” she said.

 
Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb petrol crisis PML-N
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PML-N, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Imran Khan, Nadeem Babar, Petrol crisis,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.