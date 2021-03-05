Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
PM promised funds to MNAs before Senate election, ECP informed

The ECP will hold a hearing on March 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PM promised funds to MNAs before Senate election, ECP informed

The Pakistan Peoples Party has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised funds to lawmakers ahead of the March 3 Senate election.

In a letter to the ECP, PPP’s Nayyer Bokhari stated the prime minister held meetings with MNAs before the Senate elections and he “assured them funds worth Rs. Five Hundred Million”.

“The female members themselves have admitted in talk show/interviews on SAMAA TV,” the letter read.

Earlier this week, at least four PTI women lawmakers told SAMAA TV that the premier promised each lawmaker a fund of Rs500 million in a parliamentary meeting.

The PPP referred to the interview and said PM Khan has “committed an offence of corrupt practices and bribery which is punishable under the law of the land”.

The party noted that it was the ECP’s duty to conduct fair and free elections.

The ECP has confirmed that it has received a complaint from the PPP. It will hold a hearing on the matter on March 11.

 
