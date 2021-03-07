Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PM Khan won confidence vote with help of agencies: Maryam

Says lawmakers were compelled to vote for him

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan used state institutions to win Saturday’s vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

“It has come to our knowledge that the two [PTI] MNAs who didn’t agree to vote for him [PM Khan] till the eleventh hour, they were taken to a compound in Golrah where they were locked in a container for four hours and compelled to give vote to PM Khan,” said Maryam while talking to reporters in Islamabad.

“Their members are in touch with us,” the PML-N leader added.

On Saturday, PM Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.

Related: PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence

The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes.

Maryam said the national assembly’s vote of confidence to PM Khan had no legal, political and moral value.

“The members who voted against you in the election of Yousuf Raza Gillani, what happened that they changed their decision in just two days?” She added that the lawmakers didn’t change their decision on their own but they were made to change their decision.

The PML-N vice president claimed PM Khan used drone cameras to monitor his MNAs a night before the National Assembly session.
 
