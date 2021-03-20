Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
PM Khan will soon take live phone calls

Premier will respond to people's questions

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
PM Khan will soon take live phone calls

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon take live phone calls to answer people's questions. The announcement was made on Twitter by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. #آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ وزیراعظم عمران خان سے فون پر براہِ راست بات کریں - آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کےجواب ٹیلیویژن،ریڈیو اورڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر ایکساتھ نشر کیے جائینگے- وقت اورتاریخ کااعلان جلد کیا جائیگا-وزیراعظم عمران خان نے گزشتہ ماہ بھی عوام سےبذریعہ فون ڈائریکٹ بات کی تھی— Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021 He said that the prime minister will answer the public's questions of different matters. The Tehreek-e-Insaf leader added that it would be aired live on television, radio and digital media platforms. The date and time will be announced later. The prime minister previously took live telephone calls on February 1.
