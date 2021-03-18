PM Khan wants a committee formed for electoral reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to form a committee for electoral reforms.

The prime minister, in the letter, stated that votes were bought in the recent Senate elections and the ruling party wants changes to be made ahead of the next general elections.

The prime minister added that bringing changes to the system is inevitable.

Khan further mentioned that the federal government wanted open ballot voting for Senate elections for which a bill was tabled in the parliament and a petition was filed in the Supreme Court.

The prime minister went on to say that the court instructed the Election Commission to ensure transparency but failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

PM Khan further stated that the use of technology is the need of time as it is important for democracy.