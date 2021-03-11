PM Khan unhappy with his media team’s performance: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Thursday dissatisfaction over his media team’s performance and said his government launched several good projects but they didn’t get attention in the media.

In the party’s core committee meeting, the premier said the PTI won the majority of seats in the March 3 Senate elections but the media kept discussing the Islamabad seat that the party lost to Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes.

According to sources, he said that the PTI’s members of the National Assembly often complaint that the ministers don’t listen to them, adding that people need to be held accountable if they are not coming up to the expectations.

In the meeting, the opposition parties’ anti-government march was also discussed. PM Khan told the party leaders that the PDM wants to create chaos in the country and its long march is aimed at helping the opposition leaders get an NRO from the government.

He added that the next two months are very important for the PTI because it may have to face challenges on the political front.

PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will begin its march towards Islamabad on March 26 and it is expected to reach its destination on May 30.

The aim, according to the opposition politicians, is to remove PM Khan from power and stop the establishment from interfering in politics.