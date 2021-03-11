Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan unhappy with his media team’s performance: sources

Tells party leaders PDM wants to create chaos in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
PM Khan unhappy with his media team’s performance: sources
Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Thursday dissatisfaction over his media team’s performance and said his government launched several good projects but they didn’t get attention in the media. In the party’s core committee meeting, the premier said the PTI won the majority of seats in the March 3 Senate elections but the media kept discussing the Islamabad seat that the party lost to Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes. According to sources, he said that the PTI’s members of the National Assembly often complaint that the ministers don’t listen to them, adding that people need to be held accountable if they are not coming up to the expectations. In the meeting, the opposition parties’ anti-government march was also discussed. PM Khan told the party leaders that the PDM wants to create chaos in the country and its long march is aimed at helping the opposition leaders get an NRO from the government. He added that the next two months are very important for the PTI because it may have to face challenges on the political front. PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will begin its march towards Islamabad on March 26 and it is expected to reach its destination on May 30. The aim, according to the opposition politicians, is to remove PM Khan from power and stop the establishment from interfering in politics.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed Thursday dissatisfaction over his media team’s performance and said his government launched several good projects but they didn’t get attention in the media.

In the party’s core committee meeting, the premier said the PTI won the majority of seats in the March 3 Senate elections but the media kept discussing the Islamabad seat that the party lost to Yousaf Raza Gillani by five votes.

According to sources, he said that the PTI’s members of the National Assembly often complaint that the ministers don’t listen to them, adding that people need to be held accountable if they are not coming up to the expectations.

In the meeting, the opposition parties’ anti-government march was also discussed. PM Khan told the party leaders that the PDM wants to create chaos in the country and its long march is aimed at helping the opposition leaders get an NRO from the government.

He added that the next two months are very important for the PTI because it may have to face challenges on the political front.

PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, will begin its march towards Islamabad on March 26 and it is expected to reach its destination on May 30.

The aim, according to the opposition politicians, is to remove PM Khan from power and stop the establishment from interfering in politics.

 
PTI
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Imran khan media advisor, long march PDM
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.