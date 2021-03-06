PM Khan took confidence vote at gunpoint: Maryam Nawaz

Says it's better to die with honour than to beg

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Pakistan witnessed a beta bachao (save the son) campaign today," Maryam said at a lunch for opposition leaders in Islamabad.

"How embarrassing it is for their members as they have been saying 'our members were sold, our members ran away, our members took money'," she said.

"You should be ashamed of taking a vote of confidence from the ones who you said 'were sold'."

The PML-N leader said the federal capital was clouded by fog like Daska for the "16 votes that you took at gunpoint".

Parliament lodges were turned into bunkers, every passage was placed under guard, and members of the ruling party were deployed with each one of those 16 MNAs, according to Maryam.

"People with Chaudhry Sarwar were repeatedly knocking the doors and confirming if they (lawmakers) were still inside their rooms," she said.

"Their phones were off like the way when presiding officers went missing in Daska, their phones were switched off," the PML-N leader said. "The MNAs went unavailable and on a trip to northern areas overnight."

She said the prime minister didn't have "a trace of dignity" and "begged" for the vote of confidence.

"I want to say that this short time you have got, it is better to die with honour than to beg for a living," Maryam said.

"Had there been a person with a trace of dignity, they would say that my elders tried to save me but the masses made a decision today."

She described the prime minister as a "defeated person" and conveyed a message to his "saviours" too.

"Don't let yours and your institution's respect be blemished because of efforts to save them," the PML-N leader said. "It's better to get over with something which is over and accept the decision of the masses."

She warned that if they didn't accept this decision, then they would have to face more difficulties.