PM Khan to take vote of confidence from parliament: minister

The development comes after the ruling party's Senate upset

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take a vote of confidence from the parliament, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

“Imran Khan and his party have taken a unanimous decision to take the vote of confidence from this house,” Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Qureshi made the announcement hours after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Hafeez Shaikh lost his Senate bid to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Yousuf Raza Gillani. Gillani’s victory surprised political pundits too.

Qureshi said the vote of confidence would clear “who stands where”.

Those with PM Khan would be on one side, while the others would have the right to join other parties, he said.

‘ECP failed to ensure fairness in Senate polls’

The foreign minister said that the Supreme Court told the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure fairness in the Senate election.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan has failed to ensure transparency,” he said. The PTI had reservations and Ali Haider Gillani’s video confirmed them, Qureshi said.

Fawad Chaudhry approached the ECP to challenge Gillani’s candidacy but he found no one at the ECP office, he added.

