Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan to meet coalition MNAs ahead of Senate polls

Party leaders say he’ll listen to and address their problems

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
PM Khan to meet coalition MNAs ahead of Senate polls

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet coalition MNAs ahead of the March 3 Senate election, sources within the PTI said Sunday.

With the Senate polls just two days away, political meetings to win support of allies are at their peak.

PM Khan will hold meetings with MNAs over the next two days, according to the sources. He will listen to their issues and try to alleviate them.

The prime minister has finalised his strategy for the Senate election, they said.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said there have been no rifts within the PTI. “The ones betraying Imran Khan have no future,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The minister was confident that the MQM-P will vote for Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate election.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan senate
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl Song, Latest Videos, Quetta gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, QG vs LQ 2021, PSL live match today, LQ vs QG 2021, Quetta gladiators, lahore qalandars, peshawar zalmi, islamabad united, multan sultans, shahid afridi, hasan ali, chris gayle, samaa news live, chris gayle batting
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinand’s never seen before video
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.