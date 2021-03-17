Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PM Khan to distribute 1,500 houses, flats among daily-wagers Thursday

Govt completes Islamabad project delayed for 11 years

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan will distribute 1,500 houses and flats among labourers and daily-wagers in Islamabad on Thursday.

These 1,000 flats and 500 houses were part of a project delayed for the last 11 years, according to government sources. The contractor abandoned the project due to the lack of funds.

But the government completed the project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme.

Besides handing over these houses and flats, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for another 1,500 housing units.

For the first time, the government is providing homes to the poor on the basis of mortgage, the sources said.

It aims to facilitate widows, working class and differently abled people under the project. People earning less than Rs500,000 would be given ownership rights of these homes.

Around 3,000 individuals registered themselves under the Workers Welfare Fund. Of them, 1,500 will be handed over these houses and flats through a draw.

The government has ensured easy installments and terms for the payment of dues.
