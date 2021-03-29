PM Khan extends support to Saudi crown prince’s green initiatives

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that Pakistan extends its support to Saudi Arabia for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives.

“Pakistan cherishes its cordial and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we would like to extend our support for Your Royal Highness’s excellent ‘Green’ initiatives,” said PM Khan in a letter to Crown Prince Salman.

The crown prince unveiled his “Green initiatives” last week. Under the initiatives, Saudi Arabia will plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and work with other Arab states to plant 40 billion trees in the region.

In the letter, PM Khan said Prince Salman’s vision “closely aligns” with Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” initiative, which is aimed at addressing the effects of climate change in the country.

“After successfully planting 1 billion trees from 1 billion trees from 2014 to 2018, our ‘10 Billion Tree Tsunami’ initiative is well underway across the whole country,” he informed the crown prince.

“We are also committed to shifting our energy mix towards a clean and low carbon trajectory,” read the letter. “Like the Kingdom’s vision, we are targeting 60 percent of our energy to be clean energy by 2030.”