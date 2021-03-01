Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

PM Khan announced Rs500m funds for lawmakers: PTI MNAs

Govt assured SC last month no funds disbursed to MNAs

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Three PTI MNAs confirmed on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan "promised" to release Rs500 million development funds to party lawmakers.

The federal government earlier assured the Supreme Court that it had not approved the disbursement of funds ahead of the March 3 Senate election.

Rubina Jamil, a PTI MNA from Punjab, told SAMAA TV that PM Khan promised to increase the development funds to Rs500 million in the next budget. She said Rs150 million had already been released to the lawmakers.

Jamil said the announcement was made in a parliamentary party meeting and the decision was appreciated by the party lawmakers.

PTI MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari said PM Khan had announced a budget of Rs150 million earlier but “he talked about increasing it” later.

She said it was just an announcement and not a promise. The funds are likely to be granted in the next fiscal budget, the lawmaker said.

Dr Bokhari said the lawmakers were happy over PM Khan’s announcement and chanted “well done Imran Khan” in the meeting.

Rukhsana Naveed, the third PTI MNA, confirmed the announcement by PM Khan but she was not sure if the funds would actually be released.

SAMAA TV aired the story about development funds on January 27, after which the Supreme Court took a suo moto notice of it.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed disposed of the matter on February 12 after Attorney General Gulzar Ahmed read out a statement from PM Khan, assuring that no funds had been disbursed.

 
