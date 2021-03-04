Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 7:30pm

He is expected to speak about the Senate elections

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 7:30pm

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation at 7:30pm today on the results of the Senate Elections.

The decision was taken by the premier during a meeting of the PTI parliamentarians in Islamabad on Thursday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed.

The following three decisions were taken during the meeting as well:

  • A session of the National Assembly to be summoned on Saturday at 12:15pm. The PM will take a vote of confidence.
  • The PTI will hold a meeting with its alliance members at 3pm on Friday.
  • Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate chairperson, will be the party’s candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of Parliament.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians and party members also discussed horse-trading during the Senate elections, Rasheed said.

The ruling PTI won 18 seats during the Senate elections, according to unofficial results, taking the number of its senators up from 14 to 26 members. The biggest blow to the party was, however, the defeat of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh against PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The PPP secured eight seats, while the PML-N won five seats, making it the third-largest party in the upper house with 18 seats.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan SENATE ELECTIONS 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
imran khan to address nation, senate elections 2021, senate elections PTI, PTI in senate elections
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.