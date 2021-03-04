PM Imran Khan to address the nation at 7:30pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation at 7:30pm today on the results of the Senate Elections.

The decision was taken by the premier during a meeting of the PTI parliamentarians in Islamabad on Thursday, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed.

The following three decisions were taken during the meeting as well:

A session of the National Assembly to be summoned on Saturday at 12:15pm. The PM will take a vote of confidence.

The PTI will hold a meeting with its alliance members at 3pm on Friday.

Sadiq Sanjrani, the Senate chairperson, will be the party’s candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of Parliament.

During the meeting, the parliamentarians and party members also discussed horse-trading during the Senate elections, Rasheed said.

The ruling PTI won 18 seats during the Senate elections, according to unofficial results, taking the number of its senators up from 14 to 26 members. The biggest blow to the party was, however, the defeat of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh against PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The PPP secured eight seats, while the PML-N won five seats, making it the third-largest party in the upper house with 18 seats.