Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

PM asks Nadeem Babar to step down as his aide

FIA told to complete investigation over petroleum crisis in 90 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PM asks Nadeem Babar to step down as his aide

File photo: Nadeem Babar

Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced Friday. “The FIA is being given mandate to conduct a forensic investigation and complete its report in 90 days,” Umar said at a press conference in Islamabad. He said the special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in investigation. The petroleum secretary will also be told to leave his post and report to the establishment division, the minister added. The government had tasked the FIA with probing the shortage of petroleum products that hit the country in June 2020. The FIA had submitted its report to the cabinet a few months ago. Umar said that PM Khan had a formed a cabinet committee, comprising him (Umar), Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and Azam Swati, to recommend actions in the light of the report. They had sent their recommendations to the prime minister, the minister said. The FIA will be asked to identify those responsible for the petroleum crisis, he added. Criminal cases will be registered over “criminal acts”, Umar warned, saying that decision-makers at the Petroleum Division and OGRA will come under scrutiny too.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced Friday.

“The FIA is being given mandate to conduct a forensic investigation and complete its report in 90 days,” Umar said at a press conference in Islamabad.

He said the special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in investigation.

The petroleum secretary will also be told to leave his post and report to the establishment division, the minister added.

The government had tasked the FIA with probing the shortage of petroleum products that hit the country in June 2020. The FIA had submitted its report to the cabinet a few months ago.

Umar said that PM Khan had a formed a cabinet committee, comprising him (Umar), Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and Azam Swati, to recommend actions in the light of the report.

They had sent their recommendations to the prime minister, the minister said. The FIA will be asked to identify those responsible for the petroleum crisis, he added.

Criminal cases will be registered over “criminal acts”, Umar warned, saying that decision-makers at the Petroleum Division and OGRA will come under scrutiny too.

 
nadeem babar Petroleum Crisis
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nadeem Babar, Nadeem Babar Pakistan, Nadeem Babar profile, Nadeem Babar SAPM, Nadeem Babar step down
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.