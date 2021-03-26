PM asks Nadeem Babar to step down as his aide

Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed his Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to step down from his post till an inquiry into the last year’s petroleum crisis concludes, Planning Minister Asad Umar announced Friday.

“The FIA is being given mandate to conduct a forensic investigation and complete its report in 90 days,” Umar said at a press conference in Islamabad.

He said the special assistant was asked to step down because the prime minister wanted to ensure transparency in investigation.

The petroleum secretary will also be told to leave his post and report to the establishment division, the minister added.

The government had tasked the FIA with probing the shortage of petroleum products that hit the country in June 2020. The FIA had submitted its report to the cabinet a few months ago.

Umar said that PM Khan had a formed a cabinet committee, comprising him (Umar), Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari and Azam Swati, to recommend actions in the light of the report.

They had sent their recommendations to the prime minister, the minister said. The FIA will be asked to identify those responsible for the petroleum crisis, he added.

Criminal cases will be registered over “criminal acts”, Umar warned, saying that decision-makers at the Petroleum Division and OGRA will come under scrutiny too.