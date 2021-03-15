Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
PM Khan launches olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Food security is one of Pakistan's biggest challenges, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan planted an olive tree in Nowshera on Monday as he launched the olive plantation campaign in the district.

The federal government plans on planting 50 million olive trees in the country as part of the 10 billion Tree Tsunami programme.

Food security is one of the main challenges being faced by Pakistan, said the PM while addressing a gathering in Nowshera.

"There was a time when we used to export wheat and now we are importing four million tonnes of wheat along with sugar and edible oil," he remarked.

People should participate in the tree plantation campaign for their future and the future of their children. Pakistan is more vulnerable to climate change and everyone should participate in this drive, the PM added.

Speaking about olive trees, Imran Khan said that it can help Pakistan generate revenue. Olive can be used to produce cooking oil and the Holy Quran mentions it too.

Amin Aslam, the adviser to PM on climate change, had earlier said that the programme has been developed for areas that face water shortages and droughts.

In a video message, Aslam remarked that the government has been working on providing green stimulus for the protection of nature and the creation of green jobs.

He said that 10% of trees planted in the tree tsunami programme will be fruit trees. This will help farmers grow native fruits in their areas.

The olive project is dedicated to zones where people can grow nurseries and plant more trees. Olive trees are not just used to provide shadow, they can become our natural asset too, he added.

The cost of planting fruit trees is more because it is expensive to take care of them but they have unlimited benefits, Aslam said.

Your email address will not be published.

 

 
 
 

