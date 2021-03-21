Sunday, March 21, 2021  | 6 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

PIA resumes flights to Swat after 17 years

First flight scheduled from Islamabad on March 26

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA resumes flights to Swat after 17 years

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Pakistan International Airline will be resuming flights to Swat from Islamabad and Lahore starting March 26. According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will initially operate two flights a week. The first will depart to Saidu Sharif on March 26 followed by another on March 29. In a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline requested to ensure all security, infrastructure, and other important arrangements for the smooth resumption of flights. The airline has plans to operate flights from Lahore to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit as well. The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station. After construction work by the CAA, the airport has resumed operation again. To book your flights you can visit the airline's website or call 111-786-786.
The Pakistan International Airline will be resuming flights to Swat from Islamabad and Lahore starting March 26.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier will initially operate two flights a week. The first will depart to Saidu Sharif on March 26 followed by another on March 29.

In a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority, the airline requested to ensure all security, infrastructure, and other important arrangements for the smooth resumption of flights.

The airline has plans to operate flights from Lahore to Skardu and Lahore to Gilgit as well.

The Saidu Sharif airport was closed in 2014 after PIA stopped its commercial flights to the station. After construction work by the CAA, the airport has resumed operation again.

To book your flights you can visit the airline’s website or call 111-786-786.

 
