Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Environment

Peshawar Zoo takes on federal govt over importing elephants

Supreme Court gives Centre two weeks to submit reply

SAMAA | and - Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Peshawar Zoo takes on federal govt over importing elephants

Photo: Online

The Peshawar Zoo is fighting the federal government in court over permission to import two elephants from Zimbabwe.

The matter reached the highest court in the land with the Supreme Court asking the federal government on Tuesday, March 30, to explain how it plans to import the animals itself since it was not allowing the zoo to. 

The petition challenging the federal government was filed by the Peshawar zoo’s contractor, Muhammad Hanif. He told the Supreme Court that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already granted the zoo permission but the federal government had refused to issue a no-objection certificate. 
Justice Yahya Afridi then asked under which law the federal government was refusing the NoC.  

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Related: Animal rights groups move court against import of elephants

The petition was filed in the top court on November 16, 2020. During the hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi asked about the Islamabad High Court ruling on the transfer of the country’s only Asian elephant, Kaavan, from the Islamabad zoo to a Cambodian sanctuary.

Advocate Niaz Wali Khan, the lawyer of the Peshawar Zoo, said the Islamabad zoo case is quite different from this one. “In that case, people wanted an elephant to be moved to a sanctuary, while we want to bring more elephants to Pakistan.”

A team of international experts has surveyed the zoo and said that it is suitable for the elephants, he said.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Peshawar Zoo has been in the limelight since it was inaugurated on February 22, 2018 because of the frequent mistreatment of animals and their deaths reported there.

Earlier this year in August, a number of people in Peshawar filed a joint petition at the Peshawar High Court against the negligence of the city’s zoo administration, which they claimed has resulted in the deaths of multiple animals.

The petitioners requested that the condition of the zoo should be upgraded as per international standards and animals not suited to the climate of Peshawar should be shifted to a sanctuary or some other zoo in Pakistan.

Throughout the year, multiple incidents have surfaced of disturbing deaths of animals. The construction of the Peshawar zoo was met with opposition by multiple civil society and animal rights organisations in 2018. The government, however, did not take them into consideration.

The story was originally published on November 16, 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar zoo Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
peshawar zoo, supreme court, peshawar zoo elephant import, peshawar elephant, kaavan case, islamabad high court kaavan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central's three virus hotspots
Karachi imposes lockdown in District Central’s three virus hotspots
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.