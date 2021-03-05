Peshawar university makes ‘decent’ clothes compulsory for students

The University of Peshawar doesn’t want its students to wear ‘fancy’ clothes to the varsity.

In a notification, the university instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times. It issued the following directions:

Women must wear white shalwar with kameez of their own choice.

Men should wear “decent/modest” clothes.

According to university officials, the dress code will ensure that students wear similar-looking clothes when they come to the campus.

Universities across Pakistan have often been criticised for implementing strict dress codes.

On January 9, 2021 the Hazara University in Mansehra told women to wear shalwar kameez, along with a dupatta, chador, or abaya. Heavy make-up, jewelry, and expensive handbags were banned under the new rules.

Men were told to wear either formal eastern or western attire. Students cannot wear cut, torn, or skin-fitted jeans, shorts, slippers, and accessories like earrings and chains.

The varsity made simple, formal hair and beard styles mandatory.