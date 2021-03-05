Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Peshawar university makes ‘decent’ clothes compulsory for students

Women told to wear shalwar kameez

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Peshawar university makes ‘decent’ clothes compulsory for students

Photo: University of Peshawar

The University of Peshawar doesn’t want its students to wear ‘fancy’ clothes to the varsity.

In a notification, the university instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times. It issued the following directions:

  • Women must wear white shalwar with kameez of their own choice.
  • Men should wear “decent/modest” clothes.

According to university officials, the dress code will ensure that students wear similar-looking clothes when they come to the campus.

Universities across Pakistan have often been criticised for implementing strict dress codes.

On January 9, 2021 the Hazara University in Mansehra told women to wear shalwar kameez, along with a dupatta, chador, or abaya. Heavy make-up, jewelry, and expensive handbags were banned under the new rules.

Men were told to wear either formal eastern or western attire. Students cannot wear cut, torn, or skin-fitted jeans, shorts, slippers, and accessories like earrings and chains.

The varsity made simple, formal hair and beard styles mandatory.

FaceBook WhatsApp
university of peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.