HOME > News

Peshawar teenager dies in police custody, family demands investigation

The police said he died of suicide

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Peshawar teenager dies in police custody, family demands investigation

Photo: File

A 15-year-old student died in police custody at the West Cantt police station in Peshawar Sunday night.

According to the police, he was arrested after he got into a fight at a market. The teenager took his own life inside the lockup, the investigation officer said.

The victim’s father has, on the other hand, accused the police of torturing his son to death. “They arrested him for not having his motorcycle papers and are now framing his murder as a suicide.”

Following the death, the teenager’s family protested outside the police station and demanded justice from the government.

The investigation officer said that CCTV footage of the police station has been obtained.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice and ordered a judicial inquiry.

The police officers at the station have been suspended and detained for questioning.

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash has promised the victim’s family a detailed investigation into the case.

 
Peshawar
