Peshawar prayer leader sentenced to death for raping seven-year-old

A Peshawar court has sentenced a prayer leader to death for raping a seven-year-old girl in a room at a mosque a year or so ago. He has been fined Rs100,000.

The Inqilab police registered a case against Qari Saeed on charges of raping the child on March 13, 2019.

The child’s family told the police that Saeed had called her to Masjid Quba to give her a taweez and as she extended her hand, he caught hold of it and forced himself on her, according to the judgement issued by a child protection court on Saturday. The prayer leader bit the girl’s neck and bruised her, the court document said.

The child was found in a “painful condition” and her medical reports confirmed the rape. “Her injuries correlate to sexual assault,” the order said.

According to the judgement, the convict holds a Master’s degree and “people used to offer Friday congregational prayers behind him”.

The girl suffered “mental and physical anguish and life-long trauma”, the judge said, and directed Saeed to give her a compensatory amount of Rs300,000. The amount will be issued in the form of savings certificates which the child can withdraw once she turns 18.

The convict will be sent to Central Prison, Peshawar, and the Peshawar High Court will confirm his death sentence.

The court has barred all news organisations and people from revealing the name, status, picture, address, school, or any identification marker of the child.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wadeeya Mushtaq Malik has authored the verdict.