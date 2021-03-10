Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Peshawar matric student dies by suicide

He was found deat at his home

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
A matric student took his own life at his house in Peshawar, the police said Tuesday.

The student was running a side business with his elder brother. He used TikTok quite frequently, according to his family members.

His mother said that he met a young woman on social media three years ago and fell in love with her. He sent his proposal to her house but her parents rejected it.

“I request people to monitor the activities of their children so they don’t have to go through what I did,” the mother remarked.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  1. Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  2. Umang 0317 4288665
  3. Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  4. Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  5. Taskeen 0332 5267936
  6. Rooh 0333 3337664
  7. Rozan 0800-22444
  8. OpenCounseling 042 35761999

