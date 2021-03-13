Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in four localities

Peshawar has imposed a smart lockdown in four areas because of the rising coronavirus cases.

The entry and exit points of the following localities will be sealed.

Street No 9, Sector E-11, Phase I, Hayatabad

Street No 3, Gulbahar No 4, near Police Chowki

Street No 11, Defence Colony, Peshawar Cantt

Street No 5, Sector F-V, Phase VI, Hayatabad

The lockdown will be imposed 6pm today and “shall remain in force till further orders”, said a notification.

The following instructions will apply:

No general entry or exit to this locality by any person, except those supplying essential commodities, shall be allowed.

All gatherings are prohibited.

All shops other than essential services shall remain closed.

The congregation in mosques to be restricted to five people only.

Pakistan is currently witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 75,357 cases of the virus, and 2,147 deaths.