Peshawar imposes smart lockdown in four localities

KP has reported 75,357 COVID-19 cases so far
Peshawar has imposed a smart lockdown in four areas because of the rising coronavirus cases.
The entry and exit points of the following localities will be sealed.
The lockdown will be imposed 6pm today and “shall remain in force till further orders”, said a notification.
The following instructions will apply:
Pakistan is currently witnessing the third wave of the coronavirus. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 75,357 cases of the virus, and 2,147 deaths.