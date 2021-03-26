Friday, March 26, 2021  | 11 Shaaban, 1442
Peshawar court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March organisers

They’re accused of displaying obscene posters, engaging in un-Islamic activities

Peshawar court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March organisers

A Peshawar court ordered on Friday registration of an FIR against the organisers of this year’s Aurat March in Islamabad for allegedly displaying “obscene posters” and engaging in un-Islamic activities. Judge Syed Shaukatullah Shah ordered the station house officer of the East police station to register the FIR. In their petition, five lawyers claimed that un-Islamic activities were held on the roads in the name of the March 8 Aurat March. Disinformation campaign A day after the Aurat March, a photo of a placard about child abuse went viral and some people on Twitter labeled it as blasphemous. "I was 9, he was 50. I was silenced. But his voice is still heard as he delivers the call to prayer," the placard read. The organisers had to issue a clarification that the placard described the ordeal of a child rape survivor and questioned the lack of justice. A video of the March participants chanting slogans was also shared on social media with incendiary subtitles. But the organisers were quick to share the original video, which asked for azaadi from all forces oppressing the women.
