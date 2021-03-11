Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Peshawar bans TikTok over ‘immoral content’

The high court issues orders

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar bans TikTok over ‘immoral content’

Photo: File

TikTok, a mobile application commonly used by teenagers to make and share videos, has been banned in Peshawar over ‘immoral content’.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said that the ban not be removed till objectionable content is removed.

The PTA DG told the court that he contacted authorities to get objectionable content removed but he didn’t receive any response. Justice Khan remarked that the app should remain blocked till authorities respond.

Related: Petition to ban TikTok filed in the Peshawar High Court

A man filed a petition in the high court on September 8, 2020. He said that he approached the court after the PTA and other institutions failed to take notice of the “immoral and objectionable” content on the app.

He said that such activities are leading the country’s youth astray, adding that suicide cases are on the rise too. The PTA and PEMRA were named respondents.

Minister for IT and Telecom Aminul Haq said that the high court imposed a ban on the app today. “The ministry is against any such bans,” he added.

Pakistan blocks TikTok

Pakistan blocked the app on October 9, 2020 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The PTA said it had issued a final notice to the app and gave considerable time to respond and develop and an effective mechanism for ‘proactive moderation of unlawful online content.’ TikTok has failed to fully comply with the PTA’s instructions, a press release sent by the authority reads.

Related: TikTok ban divides Pakistanis

The ban was, however, reversed after 10 days. The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

