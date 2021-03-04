Pervez Elahi will run my Senate campaign: Sadiq Sanjrani

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said on Thursday that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured his party’s support for his re-election.

“Pervez Elahi told me straightaway that we are with you and he will come here to run my campaign,” Sanjrani told reporters in Islamabad after the PTI announced his name as the candidate for the Senate chairman.

The election for the Senate chairman will be held on March 12. The PPP and other opposition parties have not formally announced their candidate but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did hint at fielding Yousuf Raza Gillani for the post.

Later, Sanjrani met Gillani and congratulated him on his victory in the Senate election. He told reporters that they didn’t talk about the Senate chairman’s election.

Sanjrani said he had worked with Gillani in the past and learned a lot from him.