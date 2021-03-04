Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pervez Elahi will run my Senate campaign: Sadiq Sanjrani

Thanks PTI for nominating him for Senate chairman's post

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pervez Elahi will run my Senate campaign: Sadiq Sanjrani
Listen
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said on Thursday that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured his party’s support for his re-election. “Pervez Elahi told me straightaway that we are with you and he will come here to run my campaign,” Sanjrani told reporters in Islamabad after the PTI announced his name as the candidate for the Senate chairman. The election for the Senate chairman will be held on March 12. The PPP and other opposition parties have not formally announced their candidate but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did hint at fielding Yousuf Raza Gillani for the post. Later, Sanjrani met Gillani and congratulated him on his victory in the Senate election. He told reporters that they didn’t talk about the Senate chairman’s election. Sanjrani said he had worked with Gillani in the past and learned a lot from him.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Sadiq Sanjrani senate

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said on Thursday that PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assured his party’s support for his re-election.

“Pervez Elahi told me straightaway that we are with you and he will come here to run my campaign,” Sanjrani told reporters in Islamabad after the PTI announced his name as the candidate for the Senate chairman.

The election for the Senate chairman will be held on March 12. The PPP and other opposition parties have not formally announced their candidate but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did hint at fielding Yousuf Raza Gillani for the post.

Later, Sanjrani met Gillani and congratulated him on his victory in the Senate election. He told reporters that they didn’t talk about the Senate chairman’s election.

Sanjrani said he had worked with Gillani in the past and learned a lot from him.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Senate elections PTI, Sadiq Sanjrani party, Sadiq Sanjrani chairman senate
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.