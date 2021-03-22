People can get COVID-19 vaccine while fasting: Maulana Tahir Ashrafi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“The Ulemas have consensus on the point that you can get vaccinated while fasting,” he remarked while addressing a press conference on Monday.

However, when SAMAA Digital's health reporter went to Khaliqdina Hall, which is one of the vaccination centre in Karachi, there was an instruction on the board that read that people are " not allowed without breakfast ".

"In Shariah, there's no objection in getting the vaccine," Ashrafi said. “From Imam Kaaba to the Palestinian president, to all the leading Islamic figures, they all got vaccinated for coronavirus,” Ashrafi said.

“Spreading propaganda regarding COVID-19 vaccine to spread panic and distrust among people [against the vaccine], is not right. Such people should fear Allah,” Ashrafi said.

He said that many of our ulemas including Maulana Tariq Jameel, Allam Shehanshah Naqvi, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Siyalvi and even our prime minister got infected with this virus. “It’s an infection, it won’t ask you before affecting you.

“I was also infected with the coronavirus in the past, it’s my request to everyone that if someone gets infected, we should pray for his health instead of making sarcastic remarks,” h2e added.

Govt to facilitate vaccination of Hajj pilgrims

Ashrafi said that the Saudi government has said that pilgrims coming to the kingdom to perform Hajj and Umrah need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has already directed Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to PM on Health, and the ministry of religious affairs that Pakistan should follow all the SOPs the Saudi government has set for the Hajj.

“Hajj and other pilgrims will be facilitated in every way possible,” he said.