Peace, regional harmony essential for national security: COAS

Qamar Javed Bajwa was speaking at Islamabad Security Dialogue

Posted: Mar 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A nation at peace and a region in harmony are essential prerequisites for the attainment of national security, said Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

We have to work towards ensuring a “conducive environment in which aspiration of human security, national progress, and development could be realised,” he remarked while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Thursday. “Surely, it is not just the function of the armed forces anymore.”

National security at the age of globalisation, information, and connectivity has now become an all-encompassing notion that requires global and regional environmental planning. It is multilayered; the first layer being factors such as the global and regional environment and the inner layer comprises internal peace, stability, and developmental orientation.

“No single nation in isolation can perceive and further its quest for security,” he remarked, adding that it is because everyday problems are interlinked with regional and global dynamics; be it global security, extremism, human rights, environmental hazards, security issues, or pandemic.

Regional players have realised that stability can only be attained through convergence than divergence. In this environment, developing countries such as Pakistan need a multilateral global approach to solve its challenges.

At least 1/4th population of the world lives in South Asia and having unsettled disputes is taking us back to underdevelopment, he added.

Islamabad Security Dialogue

The two-day conference, which began on Wednesday, has been organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its Advisory Board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

A new strategic direction will be unveiled at the conference based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world, according to the conference’s press statement.

PM Khan even launched an advisory portal set up by the National Security Division to engage think tanks and academia in policymaking. The portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the NSD.

