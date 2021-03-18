Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Peace in region hinges on resolution of Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Demands New Delhi stop rights violations in the occupied valley

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Peace in region hinges on resolution of Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that peace in the region depends upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said this while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue. Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation instead of partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, he said.

The country has decided not to be a part of any regional conflict, according to Qureshi. It has consciously chosen to only be a partner in peace and development.

Pakistan is emerging as the gateway to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan, the minister said. He called for an inclusive and cooperative approach based on enhanced economic partnerships.

Qureshi said durable peace, security and development in the region hinge on peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

India must stop violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the occupied territory, and halt all illegal attempts to change its demographic structure, he said.

The minister asked New Delhi to also revisit its policy of destabilizing Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that could benefit the entire region.

About peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has steadfastly supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process as there’s no military solution to the conflict.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan India Kashmir Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Sindh markets and wedding halls to close at 10pm
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
Lahore motorway rape Day 190: Verdict out on March 20
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
Hyundai to launch Elantra in Pakistan on March 21
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
University of Lahore expels students seen in viral proposal video
Today's outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
Today’s outlook: Lahore, Islamabad schools closed, PM decides petrol prices
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
How DailyMail set off misreporting in India in Meesha case
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
Won’t chant Pakistan Khappay if anything happened to Maryam: Latif
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
One killed, ten injured in Karachi bomb attack on Rangers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.