Peace in region hinges on resolution of Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that peace in the region depends upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said this while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue. Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation instead of partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, he said.

The country has decided not to be a part of any regional conflict, according to Qureshi. It has consciously chosen to only be a partner in peace and development.

Pakistan is emerging as the gateway to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan, the minister said. He called for an inclusive and cooperative approach based on enhanced economic partnerships.

Qureshi said durable peace, security and development in the region hinge on peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

India must stop violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the occupied territory, and halt all illegal attempts to change its demographic structure, he said.

The minister asked New Delhi to also revisit its policy of destabilizing Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that could benefit the entire region.

About peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has steadfastly supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process as there’s no military solution to the conflict.