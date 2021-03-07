PDM’s by-election victories prove people have rejected PTI: Bilawal

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday the recent victories of the opposition parties in the by-elections have proven that the people have rejected the PTI and are supporting the PDM.

“It means that the people are with the opposition parties,” said Bilwal while speaking to the reporters outside PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s residence in Lahore.

The PPP chairman said that President Arif Alvi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly because he knew the ruling party has lost majority in the assembly.

“The president has accepted the opposition’s stance,” said Bilwal. “We just contested a senate election [but] the president of Pakistan has accepted that Khan Sahib has lost his majority and he asked him to prove his majority in the national assembly.”

On Saturday, PM Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.

The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes.

The opposition parties have now started their campaign for Senate chairmanship. They have not formally announced the name of their candidate but it is believed that Gillani contest the election as the PDM candidate.

“We have learned a lot from the past senate chairman election,” said Bilwal. “Had we not learned anything, we would have lost the secret ballot election in the National Assembly.”