Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PDM’s by-election victories prove people have rejected PTI: Bilawal

Says PDM will have its candidate elected Senate chairman

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM’s by-election victories prove people have rejected PTI: Bilawal

File photo: Online

Listen
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday the recent victories of the opposition parties in the by-elections have proven that the people have rejected the PTI and are supporting the PDM. “It means that the people are with the opposition parties,” said Bilwal while speaking to the reporters outside PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s residence in Lahore. The PPP chairman said that President Arif Alvi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly because he knew the ruling party has lost majority in the assembly. “The president has accepted the opposition’s stance,” said Bilwal. “We just contested a senate election [but] the president of Pakistan has accepted that Khan Sahib has lost his majority and he asked him to prove his majority in the national assembly.” On Saturday, PM Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership. The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI's candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM's Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes. The opposition parties have now started their campaign for Senate chairmanship. They have not formally announced the name of their candidate but it is believed that Gillani contest the election as the PDM candidate. “We have learned a lot from the past senate chairman election,” said Bilwal. “Had we not learned anything, we would have lost the secret ballot election in the National Assembly.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PDM

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday the recent victories of the opposition parties in the by-elections have proven that the people have rejected the PTI and are supporting the PDM.

“It means that the people are with the opposition parties,” said Bilwal while speaking to the reporters outside PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz’s residence in Lahore.

The PPP chairman said that President Arif Alvi asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly because he knew the ruling party has lost majority in the assembly.

“The president has accepted the opposition’s stance,” said Bilwal. “We just contested a senate election [but] the president of Pakistan has accepted that Khan Sahib has lost his majority and he asked him to prove his majority in the national assembly.”

On Saturday, PM Khan won the confidence of the National Assembly after 178 out of 342 lawmakers expressed their trust in his leadership.

The PM decided to hold a confidence poll after PTI’s candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the Islamabad Senate seat to PDM’s Yousaf Raza Gillani by a difference of five votes.

The opposition parties have now started their campaign for Senate chairmanship. They have not formally announced the name of their candidate but it is believed that Gillani contest the election as the PDM candidate.

“We have learned a lot from the past senate chairman election,” said Bilwal. “Had we not learned anything, we would have lost the secret ballot election in the National Assembly.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Indian airplane makes emergency landing in Karachi
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.