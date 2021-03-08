Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
‘PDM’s anti-government march will reach its destination on March 30’

Fazl says it will begin on March 26

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo: Online

PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Monday that their anti-government march will begin on March 26 and it will reach its destination on March 30. The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, was formed in September 2020 with an objective to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. After a meeting of opposition leaders in Islamabad, Fazl told reporters that attempts were being made to disqualify Yousaf Raza Gillani as a senator. The PDM would make all government’s designs public if it influenced the Election Commission of Pakistan, he warned. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the government is afraid of Gillani because it knows the PDM would win the election for Senate chairman. The opposition wants free and fair elections in Pakistan and that all the state institutions should work within their ambits defined by the constitution, he said. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said Gillani’s victory has stunned the government. The PTI can’t win the election for Senate chairmanship because it doesn’t have the required numbers, she added.
