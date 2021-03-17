PDM stands united despite difference of opinion: Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said on Wednesday that opposition parties were united and there was no rift among them.

Fazl, however, admitted that there were differences of opinion within the opposition alliance, referring to the Pakistan People’s Party’s objection to resigning en masse from the assemblies.

The PDM head said that nine parties were in favour of tendering resignations but the PPP opposed it and sought time to discuss the matter within the party.

The PDM decided on Tuesday to postpone its March 26 long march against the government.

“The PPP had reservations over resignations [and] it sought time to consult with its central executive committee,” Fazl had said after Tuesday’s meeting of the opposition leaders.

“We have given them a chance and we will wait for their decision,” he said.

“Till then the March 26 long march should be considered postponed.”